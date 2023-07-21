Tinubu Was Sworn-in On May 29, Between May 29 And Today, Uzodimma Has Spent Only 5 Days In Imo – Gozie Nwachukwu

Gozie Nwachukwu, a PDP chieftain from Imo State in Nigeria’s South-East geopolitical zone, claims that Hope Uzodimma, the state’s executive governor, has only been there for five days since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration.

On July 21, 2023, the PDP Chieftain made the accusations during an appearance on Arise Television.

On May 29, 2023, when Muhammadu Buhari, the immediately preceding president of the federal republic of Nigeria, turned over authority to him, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, was sworn in as the nation’s 16th president.

Gozie Nwachukwu questioned the presenter, saying, “Suleiman (the Presenter), I want to be challenged. Between May 29 and today, the Governor (Hope Uzodimma) has spent only five days in Imo State.”

“The Governor (Hope Uzodimma) left the state for the President’s swearing-in; he only made an appearance on the day the state assembly was inaugurated,” he said. He returned on Saturday while he was delivering what he dubbed “The Imo Law Report,” but by Monday he was back on vacation. Check out his remarks over the last month; they were all released from Abuja.

Many Nigerians have responded to the latest Gozie Nwachukwu comment on social media after it was broadcast by Arise Television Twitter on its verified Twitter profile.

You can watch the full interview here;

https://twitter.com/ARISEtv/status/1682333606520270848?t=0p4KWyAT-NQdcQ0RsXwzpw&s=19

Source – Arise Television Verified Twitter Page

