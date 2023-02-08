Tinubu Was Right For Saying The Naira Swap Crisis & Fuel Scarcity Are Targeted At His Ambition-Emami

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Director and Special Duties of All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in Delta State, Chief Ayiri Emami, has backed up the presidential candidate of APC, for saying that the New Naira Notes Scarcity and Fuel Scarcity is a plan to stop him from emerging victorious in the 2023 Election. According to him, Tinubu was right for saying the Naira Swap crisis and fuel scarcity are targeted at his ambition

He made this statement while responding to a question asked by Sun paper, which is “Tinubu lamented that the recent policies of the present government, especially the naira swap crisis and the fuel scarcity, are targeted at sabotaging his presidential bid, what do you think?”

In his own words, Chief Ayiri Emami said “When Tinubu said it in Ogun State my initial reaction was, why our presidential candidate would say such. But, I did my own analysis and found out that he was very right. We have gone public to let people know that the sabotage is from some persons but we are also trying to convince Nigerians that when Tinubu gets there, he will correct the abnormality”

Source: The Tribune paper

