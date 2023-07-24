Tinubu Was Not Qualified To Have Contested; INEC Attested That Atiku Won In 21 States – Phrank Shaibu

Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communications to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has suggested that the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be voided; after he insisted that the former Lagos governor was not qualified to have contested for the Office of the President in the first place.

Phrank Shaibu had said, “We are saying your candidate (President Tinubu) in the first place was not qualified to be President; in fact, he was not qualified to have even contested. INEC has attested to the fact that Atiku Abubakar won in 21 States of the Federation, so what evidence do we need?”

(Forward video to 24:30)

Mr. Shaibu, who spoke during an interview on the Morning Show, an Arise Television programme, insisted that President Tinubu was not qualified to have contested in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election. According to him, there is are events that point to the fact that the ruling party is plotting to undermine the Judiciary.

Shaibu recounted how the Senator representing Bauchi North Senatorial District, Adamu Muhammad Bulkachuwa, purportedly made a public confession of how he ensured that his wife and the former President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa, ruled in favour of some politicians. He maintained that manipulation is characteristic of the ruling party, hence, the reason for the PDP’s decision to raise alarm.

