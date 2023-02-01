Tinubu Was Not Grateful To Gov. Udom But Instead, He Insulted Him And Called Him Names -Ologbondiyan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan has come out to say that Bola Ahmed Tinubu showed ingratitude to the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom during his speech in APC’s rally yesterday.

According to Mr. Ologbondiyan who appeared in an interview on Arise TV today, Governor Udom provided Tinubu with logistics that aided his campaign rally in the state as well as the security but instead of being grateful for that, Tinubu called him out during his speech and also insulted Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV today…

“Tinubu showed ingratitude to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State who did not only provide him with a vehicle that took him to his venue, but also ensured that the place was secured. But despite all these, in his characteristic abusive manner, he went after governor Immanuel Udom calling him names. He also insulted our presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.”

“It’s known to every Nigerian that the privatization policy was not the making of Atiku Abubakar, it was the policy of the Obasanjo/Atiku administration. It’s hellish for any Nigerian including Bola Ahmed Tinubu to now turn around and start calling out Atiku.”

