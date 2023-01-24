Tinubu was a sanctuary for victims of political witch hunt including Atiku & Ribadu, Kashim Shettima

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC Kashim Shettima has said that the presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a political sanctuary for victims of the political witch hunt including Atiku Abubakar, and Nuhu Ribadu.

According to Kashim Shettima, the fact that the Northerners chose to support Tinubu’s presidential bid is a result of his strides in making Nigeria succeed. He noted that when Tinubu’s contemporaries were trading their honor for a seat at the table in the previous administrations, he stood for equity, justice, and fairness.

His behaviors and achievement made him a reliable and dependable sanctuary for politicians who were victims of political witch hunts across Nigeria. Shettima said that the Northerners owe Tinubu a debt of gratitude for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 elections.

Kashim Shettima noted that the true ability and strength of a leader is not for him/her to be able to lift a bag of cement, rather, it is for him/her to be able to provide robust solutions to the problem of a nation. Watch the video here.

