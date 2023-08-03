Tinubu Was A Major Organizer Of Protests And Today, He Is On The Other Side Of The Battle Line” Shehu Sani

Former Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna State in the National Assembly, has expressed support for the ongoing protests by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the TUC. Sani stated that there is nothing wrong with these protests, emphasizing that even President Bola Tinubu was once a prominent organizer and leader of protests in Nigeria.

According to Sani, political leaders like Tinubu have historically used protests as a means to voice their opposition to unfavorable government policies. He believes that Tinubu’s government must now face the reality of the country’s current situation, which has led to protests against its policies.

During an interview, Senator Shehu Sani made it clear that he, too, has participated in protests in the past. He points out that protest has become an entrenched tradition for political leaders to express their grievances and concerns. Now, it seems Tinubu’s administration is experiencing the impact of such protests.

In part of his statement, Shehu Sani said, “Tinubu was a major organizer of protests, but today, he is on the other side of the battle line.”

