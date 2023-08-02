NEWS

Tinubu Was A Major Organizer Of Protests And Today He Is On The Other Side Of The Battle Line – Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

A Former Senator who represented Kaduna State in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has stated that there is nothing wrong with the current protest being embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the TUC.

According to Senator Shehu Sani, president Bola Tinubu was a major organizer and leader of protests in Nigeria and today, he is on the other side of the battle line and there is need for Bola Tinubu’s government to deal with the reality the country is faced with at the moment.

Shehu Sani said that political leaders like Bola Tinubu has entrenched the tradition of protests as a means of speaking up against unfavorable government policies and today, the same protest has visited Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Senator Shehu Sani made this known during an interview some few hours ago. It is important to note that Senator Shehu Sani did not exempt himself from taking part in protests in the past.

Watch From The 12th Minute Of The Video Below:


Lighthousemedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Senators in closed session as protesters breach National Assembly gate

8 mins ago

Shehu Sani Reacts To The Reported Nigerian Alleged Tempering With Electricity Supply To Niger

20 mins ago

“You labelled opponents as wild dogs “Sen Mwadkwon tackles Dele Alake during Ministerial Screening

32 mins ago

Pastor Poju Reveals Best Way To Retaliate To Enemy’s Attack

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button