Tinubu Was A Major Organizer Of Protests And Today He Is On The Other Side Of The Battle Line – Sani

A Former Senator who represented Kaduna State in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has stated that there is nothing wrong with the current protest being embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the TUC.

According to Senator Shehu Sani, president Bola Tinubu was a major organizer and leader of protests in Nigeria and today, he is on the other side of the battle line and there is need for Bola Tinubu’s government to deal with the reality the country is faced with at the moment.

Shehu Sani said that political leaders like Bola Tinubu has entrenched the tradition of protests as a means of speaking up against unfavorable government policies and today, the same protest has visited Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Senator Shehu Sani made this known during an interview some few hours ago. It is important to note that Senator Shehu Sani did not exempt himself from taking part in protests in the past.

Watch From The 12th Minute Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)