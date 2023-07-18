Tinubu wants to replace Sen Abiru with Akinwunmi Ambode in the Senate- APC source reveals

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online recently, it was reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was considering rehabilitating the former governor of Lagos State, Chief Akinwunmi Ambode, to return him to political relevance in Lagos state.

It was reported that Akinwunmi Ambode, who succeeded Babatunde Fashola, as the governor of Lagos State, was denied second term by political leaders in Lagos State, as he was replaced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. And since he left office, Akinwunmi Ambode, had remained silent until the emergence of President Bola Tinubu, who recently met with him, Fashola, and Sanwo-Olu in Lagos State.

Recall that, Akinwunmi Ambode, also visited the President in Abuja on Thursday, as a top source privy to the political calculations in the state and the Villa, who spoke to Punch correspondent under the condition of anonymity, said that there were possibilities that, the former Lagos State governor, will get a position either in the Presidency or in the state if permutations work well in his favour.

He said, “Part of the permutations is that, Tinubu wants to replace Senator Abiru with Akinwunmi Ambode in the Senate. There is possibility of making the senator, who is representing the Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru, a minister, while Ambode would replace him in the Senate.”

