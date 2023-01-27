Tinubu Wants to Hold the Knife that Will Cut the Pie, It’s Not About the Country –Naja’atu Muhammad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naja’atu Muhammad, the former Director of Civil Society Organizations in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), who recently resigned from her position in the body, has again aimed a shot at the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

According to her, the former Governor of Lagos State is only concerned about himself and not the country, adding that his outburst on Wednesday at the Ogun State campaign rally in which he said that the redesign of the Naira and the current fuel crisis have been orchestrated against him, has vindicated her. Naja’atu said this during an interview on Arise TV on Thursday. She also disclosed a lot of other things about the APC candidate.

She said:

“I want to stand my ground that I left because Tinubu is incapable and I have been vindicated yesterday. Everything about Tinubu is about himself. When he wanted to contest, he said it was his turn. He wants to hold the knife that will cut the pie, it’s not about the country.”

Speaking further, she accused Tinubu of having the mindset of an emperor who seeks to control everyone physically and psychologically, citing an instance when he bragged that he controls the Southwest.

She said in her words:

“It’s about him, his ego, his corruption. It’s all about that, his material control and psychological control of the people of this country, but particularly from the southwest. I heard him when we were at ACN (Action Congress of Nigeria) saying that when he sleeps, the southwest sleeps and when he wakes up, the southwest wakes up. That is his mentality. It’s like an emperor mentality, which is very wrong.”

She again reiterated her position that Tinubu is both physically and mentally unfit to rule, recalling a meeting with him in London where he slept for most of the two-hour meeting.

She said:

“He invited me to London, I went to London. I sat with him for two hours; most of the time, he was sleeping. I asked him what he had for us up north because we have extremely serious security problems, and he told me that he didn’t have anything.

The outspoken politician also spoke about Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima, warning that he too cannot be trusted because of his link to terrorism funding, adding that a notorious wanted terrorist, Kabiru Sokoto, was found in his house.

She said she had initially rejected the appointment into the APC-PCC but was persuaded to accept it.

