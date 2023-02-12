Tinubu Wants To Attend Presidential Debates But We Are Preventing Him From Doing So- Hannatu Musawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With barely two weeks to go before Nigerians across the country go to the ballots to pick their next Commander-in-Chief, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hanatu Musawa has come out to dispel the general belief that the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not interested in facing his opponents in a debate.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ a few hours ago, Musawa, who is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, revealed that Tinubu is eager to attend public debates with other presidential candidates but is being prevented by his campaign team from doing so because they feel that the media is heavily biased against him and would seek to embarrass him on live television.

“Ideally, there should be a debate. And it is something that Asiwaju really wanted to submit himself to. He has been telling us as a campaign council that he really wants to present himself for a debate with other candidates. It is actually us, the campaign council, who have been resisting it, especially those of us in the media arm of the council. This is because we feel that there is a sort of bias in the media and I am sure everybody would agree that it is quite evident.

I am not against the media being biased because we are the party in power and everybody wants to hold us to a higher standard. But even at that, we didn’t want to expose our candidate to a situation where he is not going to be given a level playing ground with others. Asiwaju has told us time and again, that he wants to do these debates. He even made it clear right from the beginning. We have been the ones telling him that we cannot expose him to such.”

You can watch Hannatu Musawa’s remarks on ARISE TV below:

SOURCE: YouTube.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)