Tinubu wants to appoint one of Obi’s key figures into his cabinet as a minister- Daniel Bwala

In a tweet that was made this morning by Mr Daniel Bwala, who happens to be one of the official spokespersons to the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council and her presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election, he has made it known that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is planning to cause a major upset in the Labour Party, by appointing one of the party’s key figures.

While talking, Daniel Bwala made it known that, the president was going to take the decision and that, the person that he was referring to, has also accepted the offer to be appointed as Tinubu’s minister.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is reported to want to cause a major upset in the Labour Party camp by appointing one of the key figures of the Obi presidential team into his cabinet as a minister. It is also reported that the person has agreed.”

