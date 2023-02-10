Tinubu vs Peter Obi: ‘Wike, Makinde, Ortom, Others Will Endorse Candidate 24 Hours Election’

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Integrity Group of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), also known as the G-5, will announce its presidential candidates hours before the February 25, 2023, presidential election. The five G5 governors of Rivers State, consisting of Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), will be elected one day in January. also did not publicly endorse the presidential candidate. After rejecting her party’s candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Naija reports that the governor is expected to endorse either Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) or Peter Obi of the Labor Party (LP). A source close to one of the governors told the Guardian that Wyke and his group “strategically changed their minds” after not announcing their presidential candidate in January due to “recent political developments.

He said:” They are aware that they are politicians and must deal with unforeseen issues, but they inform their supporters about who will vote 24 hours before the election. Don’t expect them to announce it on the air, either. But their supporters will get the message.

His G5 governors, who called for the removal or resignation of PDP national leader Iyochia Ayu, were reportedly unable to reach consensus on who to support in the upcoming elections.

His troubled PDP governor’s inability to collectively endorse presidential candidates forced them to remain silent, allowing anyone to support him or one of the candidates. It has been pointed out that there is

