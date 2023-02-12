NEWS

Tinubu Vows To Improve Partnership Between Kebbi State & Lagos State

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 19 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Vows To Improve Partnership Between Kebbi State & Lagos State

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has revealed details of his plans to strengthen the relationship between Kebbi State and Lagos State. The APC leader made some promises to the people of Kebbi while soliciting their support in the next presidential election.

Addressing the crowd at the rally, Tinubu said, “We promise you the best economy.” The relationship between Kebbi State and Lagos State will be strengthened. I guarantee that the fishery industry in Argungu will be linked and bred to bring money and prosperity to both Lagos and Kebbi states.

Speaking at the event, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State said, “We thank Almighty Allah, and we also thank you for your patience.” Today, our national chairman and our presidential candidate are here for the campaign.

Governor Zulum of Borno State, Governor Ganduje of Kano State, and other prominent politicians were also seen at the event.

You can watch the interview by clicking here.

Content created and supplied by: Adegorioye (via 50minds
News )

#Tinubu #Vows #Improve #Partnership #Kebbi #State #Lagos #StateTinubu Vows To Improve Partnership Between Kebbi State & Lagos State Publish on 2023-02-12 13:18:09



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 19 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

FFK Reacts As DSS Invites Him For Questioning Over Atiku’s Alleged Coup Plot with Military

4 mins ago

‘Since Wike Lost The PDP Primary To Atiku, He Has Encouraged Violence In All His Utterances’ -Sekibo

6 mins ago

Kashim Shettima Incites Northerners To Reject Atiku For Opposing Sharia Rule In Nigeria

14 mins ago

2023: Looking At The Forefront Runners Of This Election, Nigerians Know Who’s Best Qualified-Amobi Nzelu

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button