Tinubu Vows To Improve Partnership Between Kebbi State & Lagos State

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has revealed details of his plans to strengthen the relationship between Kebbi State and Lagos State. The APC leader made some promises to the people of Kebbi while soliciting their support in the next presidential election.

Addressing the crowd at the rally, Tinubu said, “We promise you the best economy.” The relationship between Kebbi State and Lagos State will be strengthened. I guarantee that the fishery industry in Argungu will be linked and bred to bring money and prosperity to both Lagos and Kebbi states.

Speaking at the event, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State said, “We thank Almighty Allah, and we also thank you for your patience.” Today, our national chairman and our presidential candidate are here for the campaign.

Governor Zulum of Borno State, Governor Ganduje of Kano State, and other prominent politicians were also seen at the event.

You can watch the interview by clicking here.

Content created and supplied by: Adegorioye (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Vows #Improve #Partnership #Kebbi #State #Lagos #StateTinubu Vows To Improve Partnership Between Kebbi State & Lagos State Publish on 2023-02-12 13:18:09