Tinubu Visited Oba Of Benin & Kept To Tradition By Removing Cap, Atiku Visited & Felt So Big-Onanuga

The Director Media, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Bayo Onanuga, has taken out his time to drag the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, claiming that he felt too big, by refusing to remove his cap when he visited the Oba of Benin some months back.

According to a tweet he made on his twitter handle, he made it known that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, visited the Oba of Benin on Sunday and kept strictly to traditional by removing his cap.

Speaking further, he noted that months earlier, Atiku Abubakar also visited the Oba of Benin, but he felt too big to do the same, noting that it means that Tinubu will respect the tradition of the people.

It should be recalled that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was in Edo State on Sunday for his presidential campaign rally. He used the opportunity to visit the Oba’s palace.

Other Presidential Candidates like Peter Obi of Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP had visited the Oba of Benin’s palace in the past.

