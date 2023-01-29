“Tinubu Visited Oba Of Benin And Kept To Tradition By Removing His Cap But Atiku Didn’t” – Onanuga

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director of Media and Publicity, All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has slammed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for not removing his cap when he visited the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II months ago. In a post on his social media account, Onanuga posted a photo of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and noted that Tinubu kept strictly to tradition by removing his cap when he visited the monarch.

Tinubu was reportedly at the palace of the Oba of Benin to speak about his plans for the country if elected. Onanuga posted a photo that was taken during the meeting and made it clear that Tinubu respected the tradition by removing his cap. However, he posted another photo of Atiku with the Oba of Benin and claimed that the PDP presidential candidate felt too big to remove his cap.

While reacting to the photos, he made it clear that Tinubu will respect the tradition.

