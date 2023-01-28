This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Video In Ogun Was Manipulated, He Didn’t Say Those Things They Claim He Said – Mariya Baba

Hajiya Mariya Ibrahim Baba, a party chieftain, has spoken out to accuse opposing parties of altering footage of the outburst of All Progressives Congress (APC) leader and former Lagos governor Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at a campaign event in Ogun State.

Hajiya Baba, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, said that the opposition parties are trying to sell a false narrative to Nigerians by attributing certain statements to him during an interview on ARISE TV’s “The Morning Show” with the duo of Rufai Oseni and Reuben Abati on Friday.

“Sadly, my dear, in Nigeria, we don’t value honest competition. And these are the things that must be altered if we are to see progress in our nation. Not only should you make sure everyone has a level playing field, but you should also set the bar high for yourself. If you win, great; if you lose, you have to leave. There’ll be another opportunity eventually.

However, we always proceed by making up stories. It’s possible that someone will take my face off and place it on my body. Today’s generation benefits greatly from the widespread availability of very effective social media platforms. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our presidential candidate and leader, never stated the things that have been attributed to him. No, he didn’t go there.”

