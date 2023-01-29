Tinubu Video In Ogun Was Manipulated, He Did Not Say Those Things They Claim He Said – Mariya Baba

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hajiya Mariya Ibrahim Baba, has come out to accuse the opposition parties of faking video of the former governor of Lagos’ remarks amid the ongoing reaction that has followed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s outburst during a campaign event in Ogun State.

Hajiya Baba, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, argued that opposition parties are trying to mislead Nigerians by attributing certain statements to him during an interview on Friday’s episode of ARISE TV’s “The Morning Show” with Rufai Oseni and Reuben Abati. Hajiya Baba is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

“My dear, sadly, in Nigeria we do not believe in fair competition. And if we want our nation to advance, these are the things that need to be changed. Along with making space for fair competition, you should also enter the field with established rules for everyone. If you succeed, great; otherwise, you must depart. Always, another moment will come.

But we always make decisions based on stories. My face might be taken off and another person’s face might be affixed to my body. This is a modern generation, and we have social media that is quite powerful. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our principal and presidential candidate, did not utter the words that were attributed to him. He omitted saying that.



