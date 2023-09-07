Tinubu Used To Listen To Me & I Respect His Brain, He Is Natural When It Comes To Brilliance -Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, a prominent figure within the PDP, has made a significant claim regarding President Bola Tinubu, asserting that the President highly values his input and holds him in high regard for his intellect. He goes on to praise President Tinubu, describing him as a naturally brilliant individual. However, Dele Momodu also expresses a sense of regret, suggesting that if he still had a close relationship with the President, he would have strongly advised against the immediate removal of the fuel subsidy.

In essence, Dele Momodu paints a picture of a close and respectful relationship between himself and President Tinubu in the past. He believes that if he were in a position to influence the President, he would have taken the opportunity to counsel against a particular decision. Specifically, he criticizes the abrupt removal of the fuel subsidy on the first day of President Tinubu’s tenure, arguing that it caused distress rather than instilling hope in the Nigerian population. Momodu suggests that a more gradual approach might have been more effective, allowing for a period of adjustment and preparation.

Dele Momodu’s perspective underscores the importance of thoughtful and strategic decision-making in governance, as well as the significance of personal relationships and trust within the political landscape. His comments also highlight the complexity of managing critical economic policies like fuel subsidies and the potential impact such decisions can have on a nation’s well-being.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to: 35:00

https://youtu.be/ltJah2V0ZH4?si=QzpRffNh0B-cMOVH

TomTundex

)