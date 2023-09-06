NEWS

Tinubu Used To Listen To Me And I Respect His Brain, He Is Natural When It Comes To Brilliance – Dele Momodu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read

A PDP Chieftain, Dele Momodu has alleged that President Bola Tinubu is a person who often listens to him, and he also respects his brain as a personality. He added that the President is a natural when it comes to being brilliant. However, he noted that if he was still close to the President, he would have advised him not to remove the fuel subsidy on day one.

He said, ”If I were in his shoes and I was in his party and as close as he is to me, he’s a man in the past. He used to listen to me and I respect his brain, he’s natural when it comes to brilliance. I would have walked into his bedroom and I would have told him, Sir, you made a mistake. On day one, you were supposed to offer hope to Nigerians, on day one you gave them grief. You don’t just come on your first day, you can wait one week, or two weeks and say the subsidy is gone. Since then Nigeria has not recovered.”

[Start From 35:26]

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Oxygen (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘Wike Already Saw Himself As The Next President Of Nigeria, He Will Never Forgive’ – Dele Momodu

2 mins ago

Do Not Drive Away Your Saviour In Order To Not Be Thrust Out Of The Kingdom Of God – Pastor Kumuyi

3 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea want Maasten to sign new contract, Man Utd finalize the signing of Amrabat.

15 mins ago

Judges & Politicians Are Fleeing Nigeria To Avoid Being Around On Judgement Day- Pat Utomi

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button