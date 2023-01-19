NEWS

Tinubu Used Soft Alliance To Steal $1 Million Belonging To The Lagos State Government – Ologbondiyan

A Video clip is available for this news.

The Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan, has revealed that PDP has uncovered how the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, used one of his companies to loot Lagos State.

According to Kola Ologbondiyan, Bola Tinubu used one of his Special Purpose Vehicles known as the Soft Alliance to steal $1 million that belonged to the Lagos State government. According to Kola Ologbondiyan, Bola Tinubu used Soft Alliance to steal the money which was deposited into an account with the number 0015778102.

Kola Ologbondiyan went on to say that Bola Tinubu and his party teamed up with Michael Achimugu to blackmail Atiku Abubakar because they found out that PDP was getting ready to reveal the fraudulent activities of Bola Tinubu in Lagos State. Kola Ologbondiyan described Bola Tinubu as the real Mr. SPV and the corruption kingpin. Kola Ologbondiyan also said that Bola Tinubu looted Lagos through many other SPVs.

Watch From The 1:30 Minute Of The Video Below:


Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

