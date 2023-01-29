Tinubu Use His Record In Lagos To Campaign, He Has Never Been In Government Since 2007 -Prof. Tunji Ogunyemi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune, an Associate Professor of History at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Tunji Ogunyemi has revealed reasons why the Former Lagos State Governor and presidential candidate of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is not using President Muhammadu Buhari’s record to campaign ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

He noted that there has been an established pattern in the way the ruling party presidential candidate, Tinubu campaigned during his presidential rally across the states in the country. He said Tinubu has never used the pedestal or achievements of the current administration under President Buhari as the basis of his own presidential campaign. He noted that Tinubu has chose to be using his personal records and achievements as Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 for his campaign.

He added that the Former Lagos State Governor, Tinubu was right not to used the current APC records to campaign, and also he has never been in government since he finished his tenure as governor of Lagos State in 2007. So, the only ble and reasonable thing he could used to campaign for his candidacy is his own personal record of eight years as governor and the fact that Lagos State has continued to be the number one state in every effort in all spheres of Nigeria’s economic and social development over the years.

He further added that one of the reasons why Tinubu chose to ignored APC and President Buhari’s record to campaign, was because Lagos State has became the fifth largest economy in Africa and the state is a success story, better than the economies of all the Eastern countries in Africa put together. He noted that it would be unreasonable for Tinubu not to used or boast of such feats, during his presidential rally.

He added that Aisha Buhari’s statement of apology to Nigerians on behalf of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari in terms of nonperformance has justified the reason why the ruling party, APC presidential candidate chose not to use the current administration records to campaign. He also noted that even President Muhammadu Buhari admitted that he has done his best and that his best may not be good enough for Nigerians, although his administration has really done so well in the area of infrastructure, roads, bridges and so on.

