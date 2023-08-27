Tinubu Urges USA to Defend Democracy in West Africa

The US has been tasked by President Bola Tinubu to work with African nations to safeguard their democracies against anti-democratic elements both inside and beyond the continent to raise their standard of living.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, he made this declaration when he met with Molly Phee, the U.S. Presidential Envoy and Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, in Abuja on Saturday. This was revealed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Advisor to the President on Media and Publicity.

He asserted that to address the developmental needs of younger democracies operating in authoritarian-heavy environments in Africa, significant reforms were needed in multilateral institutions and development funds sponsored by the United States.

This would satisfy the legitimate aspirations of Africans to use local solutions to their problems. This must be done with the same vigor with which the institutions created policies to aid war-torn Europe after World War II.

Yes, the private sector will take the lead once we’ve established an environment that makes that possible, but the US government needs to think creatively and methodically to develop incentives to encourage US industrial investment in Nigeria.

Nigeria is prepared to solve its own regulatory, tax, and environmental challenges under my leadership. I’m resolved to provide prosperity to every family in Nigeria.

The Niger Republic situation, as stated by Tinubu, won’t stop him from completing his economic reform agenda for Nigerians’ advantage, and he’ll only look out for their best interests when it comes to how ECOWAS handles the current deadlock in the region.

“We are actively using diplomatic means to try to resolve the Niger conflict peacefully. ECOWAS is ready for any alternative, but I’m still holding it back until I’ve tried all other corrective measures. War is not the best course of action for my economic reforms or the region, but defending democracy is inviolable.

The ECOWAS has agreed that we won’t permit anyone to cynically purchase time. The U.S. Special Presidential Envoy pledged support for ECOWAS. She extended an exclusive invitation from Vice President Joe Biden to meet in late September in New York City before the UN General Assembly to continue the conversation.

“We are dedicated to working together with you to do that as part of measures to enhance the economies of Nigeria and the region. We are aware that there is more we can do to encourage substantial American investment in Nigeria.

We value your desire to foster an environment that allows for that. The only African leader President Joe Biden has asked to meet with is you, and he wants to do so outside of the UNGA. It demonstrates how highly he regards your leadership, she remarked.

NigeriaNow (

)