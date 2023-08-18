Tinubu Urges Patience Amid Subsidy Removal, Promises Better Future

According to Vangaurd report, Amid the challenges caused by the removal of petroleum subsidy, President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to endure the current hardships with patience, assuring them that the difficulties they are facing today will eventually give way to a brighter tomorrow. Tinubu emphasized that there is no quick fix to Nigeria’s problems and compared the country’s situation to the pains of childbirth, which are followed by moments of joy.

Speaking at the launch of Chief Edwin Clark’s autobiography titled “Brutally Frank,” President Tinubu highlighted that the country’s problems cannot be solved instantaneously like coffee but require time and concerted efforts. He acknowledged the challenges faced by Nigerians due to the fuel subsidy removal but noted that the government is implementing palliative measures to allete the hardships.

The event, attended by notable dignitaries, celebrated Chief Clark’s contributions to Nigeria’s growth and unity. President Tinubu praised Clark as an exceptional Nigerian and expressed respect for his dedication to national unity.

While acknowledging the difficult phase Nigeria is passing through, President Tinubu drew parallels to the pains of childbirth, emphasizing that enduring the challenges today will lead to a better future. He commended the steps taken to manage the nation’s diversity and highlighted the importance of unity and hope for a brighter tomorrow.

The launch of Clark’s autobiography served as a platform to honor his legacy and contributions to the country. The event underscored the significance of patience and perseverance during challenging times, with a collective belief that enduring the present difficulties will pave the way for a prosperous and united future.

