Tinubu urged to allocate ministerial slot to Southern Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Journalist’ Forum (SKJF), a media advocacy group, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to allocate the Kaduna ministerial slot to Southern Kaduna for fairness and inclusive governance.

The forum made the call through its chairman, Ango Bally, at a news conference in Kaduna on Wednesday.

“It is our conviction, therefore, that since El-Rufai has declined the ministerial position, it is only fair that the slot be given to someone from the southern part. On this premise, we are appealing to President Bola Tinubu to consider picking El-Rufai’s replacement from Southern Kaduna for equity, fairness, and inclusion,” stated the SKJF leader.

Mr Bally said the candidate could be competent, regardless of his party or religious affiliation. He pointed out that since the return of democracy in 1999, previous administrations had demonstrated fair distribution of appointments between the northern and southern parts of Kaduna.

He added that precedent was set between 1999 and 2014, where principal political positions were shared between the northern and the southern parts.

“When the governor of the state is elected from the northern part, a ministerial appointment and secretary to the state government goes to the southern part and vice versa. This sharing formula ensured equity, fairness, and inclusive governance,” Mr Bally explained.

He added, “For example, between 2003 and 2007, the northern part of the state produced the governor, Mr Ahmed Makarfi and a minister, former Governor Nasir El-Rufai. The southern part of the state produced the deputy governor, SSG and a minister when the state was allocated two ministerial slots.”

The forum leader, however, said between 2015 and 2023, ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai is from the northern part, along with the two ministers nominated from Kaduna and the SSG, pointing out that the development left the southern part with only the position of the deputy governor.

Mr Bally claimed that Southern Kaduna was denied the SSG position throughout the eight years of Mr El-Rufai.

“The situation has not changed as currently, the governor, Senator Uba Sani, is from the northern part. The speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Tajjudeen Abbas and the speaker of the state assembly are also from the northern part, including the SSG,” Mr Bally lamented. “Southern Kaduna was, therefore, left with only the deputy governor’s seat.”

Mr Bally expressed optimism that if Mr Tinubu picked the minister from Southern Kaduna, it would bring the people closer to the government and align their interests with the president’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

(NAN)