“Tinubu Transformed Lagos Because It Was Formerly A Small Land Surrounded By Water” -Adams Oshiomole

The former national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Comrade Adams Oshiomole, recently visited a community days after Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to the Edo state’s capital, Benin.

While addressing the people of the community, the former leader of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) made a claim saying, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu transformed Lagos state because it was formerly a small land surrounded by water. Today, we all would agree that there is no state as complicated as Lagos state. So, I strongly believe that if Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is given the chance, he will definitely transform Nigeria also.”

Speaking further, Comrade Adams Oshiomole said, “the reason why Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was able to achieve much while in power was because he had the courage and determination to make things work.”

Moreover, Comrade Adams Oshiomole said, “why Tinubu has to contest for the presidency is because he has what it takes to transform the country.” He added, “he made Lagos state an Atlantic which now represents part of the African history.”

To draw the curtain, Comrade Adams Oshiomole said, “I am here is because I know my people don’t need pounded yam but good roads and basic amenities. I bring before you the message of renewed hope which is what our presidential flag bearer is preaching. I have not come here to lament or shed tears because that is not what my people need. If I become a senator with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president (on the federal level), things will augur well for us.”

