Tinubu transfers three Ministers, assigns new roles to others

The president, Bola Tinubu, has given his consent for the transfer of three ministers.

His special media and marketing advisor, Ajuri Ngelale, put his signature on a statement that included this information.

According to Daily Post on Sunday, August 20, Engr. Abubakar Momoh was moved from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

The federal ministry of youth will soon be assigned to a Minister-designate.

The Ministers-designate appointed to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine and Blue Economy have undergone the following changes:

(A) H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola is the honorable minister of marine and blue economy.

(B) The Right Honorable Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is promoted to Interior Minister.

(C) The Honorable Sa’idu Alkali is promoted to the position of Minister of Transportation.

Additionally, both Ministers of State for Oil and Gas now hold the following positions within the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources:

The Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources is Sen. Heineken Lokobiri.

(ii) The Honorable Ekperipe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Gas

The President also approved the name change from the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management to the Federal Ministry of Environment.

