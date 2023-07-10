Tinubu Told Me To Join APC In 2011 But I Said No; I Would Never Join APC – Ayodele Fayose

A former Governor of Ekiti State and a stalwart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodele Fayose, has insisted that he would not join the All Progressive Congress (APC); as he revealed how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had asked him to join the ruling party in 2011 but he declined.

Ayodele Fayose had said, ” I will never join the APC. He (Tinubu) told me to join APC and i told him no.”

Forward video to 2:52: https://youtu.be/JT7NYycUq8M

Ayodele Fayose, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television, insisted that he would never dump the PDP for the APC. According to him, the main opposition party remains his party and would continue to be, untill he resigns from partisan politics. He revealed how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu asked him to join the APC in 2011 but he declined. He revealed that the former Lagos governor had asked him to contest for a Senatorial seat under the APC but he decided not to do so.

Fayose maintained that his decision to back President Tinubu during the February 25, 2023 Presidential election was inspired by the need for the South to produce the President. He said he did not back Tinubu because he wanted something in return. He went further to reveal that he worked against the Presidential Candidate of his party, Atiku Abubakar. According to him, he had dumped Atiku for Tinubu during the contest because there was a need for the South to produce the President.

The former Ekiti Governor maintained that he still remains a PDP member since the elections are over.

Matthewcontents (

)