“Tinubu Told Fayemi To Support Me When I Told Him I Won’t Join APC But The Labour Party” – Fayose

Some moments ago, Seun Okinbaloye of the channels television had an interview with former governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state where he recounted some experiences he had with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former governor said, “when I told Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that I wanted to run for a senatorial seat long ago, he told me that I should join the All Progressives Congress (APC) but I said no. I told him that I will join the Labour Party (LP) instead and he told former governor Kayode Fayemi to support my ambition.”

Speaking further, Ayodele Fayose said, “the thing is that I see Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our political leader in the south west. I always wish him happy birthday yearly when I was a governor through the front pages of newspapers. I have kept a good relationship with him even before the last presidential election.”

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK Here (first 8 minutes).

Musingreports (

)