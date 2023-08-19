Tinubu Told EU Chief If Anything Happens To President Bazoum There Will Be Consequences -Karl Bostic

Public affair analyst, Karl Bostic has alleged that President Bola Tinubu told the European Union (EU) chief, Charles Michel that there will be great consequences if anything happens to the president of Niger who was overthrown and detained by a military junta in the country. He made this disclosure while analyzing reports that the military junta agreed to meet with ECOWAS to resolve the political crisis in the country.

According to Karl Bostic who appeared on Arise , for there to be a peaceful outcome, there needs to be a goodwill gesture. He said it is important for the junta to show that Bazoum is alive and safe and also release his family as a goodwill gesture before talking about a solution to the crisis.

In Karl Bostic’s words: “I think the key for a peaceful outcome is there needs to be a goodwill gesture. Right now, President Tinubu told EU Chief in a phone call, Charles Michel, that if anything happens to deposed President Bazoum there will be great consequences. I think it is important to show that he is alive and safe and maybe release his family: his wife and son as a goodwill gesture, then talk about a transition out of this terrible, horrific crisis”.

Watch the video from 9:40

