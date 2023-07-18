Tinubu to submit list of ministerial nominees

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to forward the list of his ministerial nominees to the National Assembly 60 days from the date that he was inaugurated into office, according to law.

Following his victory at the February 25th presidential election, Tinubu was sworn into office on May 29th. And based on the provisions of the Constitution, the President has 10 days left to constitute his cabinet.

Since Tinubu’s inauguration, there have been a lot of speculations surrounding Tinubu’s list of ministerial nominees, as many are waiting to see who will make the list.

In a report which was made by Vanguard on Tuesday July 18th, a presidential source disclosed that the list of ministerial nominees has been ready for some time now, but that President Tinubu has made some changes to it.

The source said that barring any further development, the list is expected to be forwarded to the National National between Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said – “The list of ministerial nominees has been ready since but the President has made some changes in some states.

“The list is expected to be forwarded to the National Assembly between Wednesday and Thursday except there is any development that could delay it again further.

“The President is supposed to constitute his cabinet latest July 26th. So, I am sure that the list will be sent to the Senate this week.”

In the past days, several lists have been circulating on social media, but the spokesman to the President, Dele Alake, had said that it is only the President that could decide who will make the list.

( credit: Vanguard).

Richiehenshaw (

)