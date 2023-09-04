NEWS

Tinubu to know fate as tribunal fixes September 6 for live telecast judgement

President Bola Tinubu

The Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) has fixed September 6 for ruling on petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential elections.

Umar Bangari, registrar of the Court of Appeal, on Monday, said the judgement would be transmitted live.

Mr Tinubu’s election victory is being contested by his rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 6.9 million votes and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who had 6.1 million votes. The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) also filed a petition with the court, claiming that Mr Tinubu’s victory resulted from a rigged election.

The matter, which has been in court for six months, will conclude on Wednesday, according to Mr Bangari.

After the tribunal issues judgement on September 6, the matter is anticipated to proceed to the Supreme Court for the final verdict.

