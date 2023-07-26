Tinubu to forward ministerial list to Senate in 48 hours – Senate Leader

The Senate Leader, Micheal Bamidele, announced on Tuesday that President Bola Tinubu will be submitting his ministerial list to the National Assembly within the next 48 hours.

Bamidele made this revelation during the public presentation of books to celebrate his 60th birthday at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja. He mentioned that President Tinubu was unable to attend the event due to his preparations for the ministerial list.

He urged Nigerians to pray for the President so that he can make the right decisions within the next 24 hours, ensuring that when the list of ministers is announced, the people will be satisfied with the choices made.

In addition, Toyin Ogundipe, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, also spoke at the event and called on political officeholders to reduce the cost of governance by cutting down on the number of vehicles in their convoys. He stated that having too many vehicles in their convoys does not resonate well with the suffering of ordinary Nigerians. Ogundipe questioned the need for Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the president and vice president’s entourage when they already have police escorts.

Africa_Eagle (

)