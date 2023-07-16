Tinubu to African Leaders: Respect democracy, ensure political stability, rule of law

President Bola Tinubu appealed to African leaders to respect democracy and the rule of law to ensure political stability on the continent.

According to Punch, The President appealed in a speech at a high-level event organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on the sidelines of the Fifth African Union (AU) Mid-Year Coordination Conference in Nairobi, Kenya.

The President also called on the UN to take a firm stand against military coups.

President Tinubu also urged African military institutions and states to recognize and respect the need for democratic renewal.

The ECOWAS Summit President said that coups should be curbed on the African continent, especially in the face of challenges such as the COVID-19 epidemic, insecurity, and climate change.

In a statement issued by Ambassador Adam Ibrahim Lamwa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tinubu said it is regrettable that West Africa leads other regions in the use of unconstitutional means for regime change, despite the many tools and mechanisms available to promote democracy and good governance in the region He said that the military is not the only one that has been involved in the political arena.

Tinubu warned that the ugly trend of military intervention in the political arena threatens peace, security, and stability, causing poverty, displacement, and humanitarian crises.

According to a statement by Presidential Spokesperson Dele Allake, “We must therefore take deliberate steps to address the root causes of unconstitutional changes and coups d’etat in Africa.

As an African continent, we cannot make progress toward achieving the goals of the UN Agenda for Sustainable Development 2030 and the goals of the AU Agenda 2063 for the ‘Africa We Want.

‘ Between 2020 and the present, there have been six successful coups and three failed coups in Africa. This increase in military takeovers and unconstitutional regime changes is disrupting the democratic process and undermining stability on the African continent.

For this reason, I call on African leaders at all levels to make a concerted effort to ensure political stability on the continent, respecting the tenets of democracy and the rule of law.”

