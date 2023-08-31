Tinubu to address world leaders at UN General Assembly September 19

President Bola Tinubu will address the 78th Session of the high-level General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, September 19.

Mr Tinubu, in his first outing to UNGA, will address world leaders in the evening of that day.

The Nigerian leader will be the fifth African leader to speak on day one of the gathering, according to the speakers’ list from the office of the General Assembly president.

According to the list, Mr Tinubu will be the 14th speaker out of 20 leaders slated to speak on the first day.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the 10th speaker, will be the first African leader to speak in the morning session of the assembly. Five African leaders will address the gathering in the afternoon session.

Mr Tinubu will deliver his statement around 6:00 p.m. (11:00 p.m. Nigerian time) to the world leaders during the afternoon session.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will be the first African leader to speak at the afternoon session, followed by the Moroccan leader, Aziz Akhannouch and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi.

Senegal’s President Macky Sall will be the fifth African speaker to address the gathering and the last leader on the first day.

Brazil’s President Luiz da Silva will be the first world leader to present his address to the 78th session as is tradition, followed by the U.S. President Joe Biden, the traditional second speaker, being the host country.

The 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 78) will open on September 5, with the inauguration of President Dennis Francis of Trinidad and Tobago, who will take on the mantle for the next 12 months.

The high-level general debate will hold from September 19 to 29.

