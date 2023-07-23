Tinubu: Those Who Are Saying The N8,000 Palliative Is Small Are The Ones Who Don’t Need It-Omatseye

Nigerian Journalist Sam Omatseye took to his Official Twitter account in the early hours of today to address criticism of the President Tinubu administration’s plan for a monthly N8,000 transfer to 12 million of the poorest households in the country for six months in a bid to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidies.

Sam Omatseye said, “Those who say 8K is too small are the ones who don’t need it. We are not hearing from the real poor it is devoted to but from those who splurge on it in beer parlors. The poor can never win. If the register is imperfect, is it not our job to improve it rather than surrender?”

Speaking further, He Said “The FG announced about a 2 trillion naira package, most of which will go through the elite: the governors. No complaints. But when a quarter of it was devoted to the poor, it was bedlam. They cried over the register. But few are angry that governments will corrupt it and give it to their own people.”

