Tinubu: This is my First Time Hearing That a Bullion Van Missed Its Way -Adebayo Olowo-Ake

A public affairs analyst, Adebayo Olowo-Ake, has reacted to the claim that some bullion vans mistakenly missed their way into the residence of Bola Tinubu. Speaking on Plus TV, Adebayo said the APC might have done itself a disservice by bringing the topic back to the public space.

In response to the topic, Adebayo said, “From a public communication point of view, I do not think that the APC should have revisited the bullion van issue because it is embarrassing.” I recall that some media outlets reported that Tinubu could put his money anywhere he desired. To now say that the bullion vans missed their way will only bring the matter back into public consciousness.

He added, “I assume the APC would prefer that the issue not return to the public space.” People have already started talking about it. This is my first time hearing that a bullion van missed its way. I assume that bullion vans would know their specific destination considering the type of cargo that they often carry. Bringing back the matter only reopens old wounds in a political season. Tinubu’s opponents would latch onto this and try to keep it in the public space.

You can watch the interview here. (2:00 minute)

Content created and supplied by: Adegori22 (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Time #Hearing #Bullion #Van #Missed #Adebayo #OlowoAkeTinubu: This is my First Time Hearing That a Bullion Van Missed Its Way -Adebayo Olowo-Ake Publish on 2023-01-29 22:22:24