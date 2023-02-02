This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Thinks He Is Campaigning Against PDP But He Ends Up Campaigning Against APC- Kenneth Okonkwo

The spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has taken a quick swipe at the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu over some comments he made about the exchange rate during his campaign rally in Calabar.

While addressing supporters during the campaign rally, Bola Tinubu who was not specific with his attacks, said that when a particular government took over power, they met the exchange rate at N200 to a dollar but, due to mismanagement, the exchange rate has depreciated to about N800 per dollar.

Addressing this issue in an interview with News Central, Kenneth Okonkwo noted that the actual intention of Bola Tinubu was to ridicule the efforts of the previous PDP led government but, he ended up ridiculing his own party which was in power when the naira depreciated from about N200 per dollar to about N800 per dollar.

Kenneth Okonkwo stated that each time Bola Tinubu inadvertently campaigned against his own party, his original intention was to to rubbish the achievements of the previous PDP led government.

Kenneth Okonkwo said “In the last calabar campaign, he started talking about N200 to N800, he forgot that it was even his party that was responsible for that. The problem here is that he will tell you it is PDP’s fault and he will be enumerating the problems which APC created. In his mind, he thought he is talking about PDP, but he does not know that he is ending up destroying his own party.

“Intentionally, he does not want to blackmail his party because, he does not understand the difference between what his party did and what PDP did, so he ends up blackmailing his party. He (Bola Tinubu) thinks he is actually campaigning against PDP because, that’s what he will say first but, he ends up campaigning against his own party (APC).”

