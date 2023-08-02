Tinubu: They talk about Port Harcourt refinery; no timeline on Kaduna & Warri refineries- Osifo

Festus Osifo, President, Trade Union Congress, said that President Tinubu only talks about Port Harcourt refinery and that there is no timeline for Kaduna and Warri refineries.

Festus Osifo made the statement in an interview with Channels Television during the Politics Today program when Seun Okinbaloye asked him what was the response of the President when they asked him about the local refineries, in a bid to cushion effect of high cost of fuel

Osifo said when they asked when will the refineries start functioning, he said what they heard from them (govt) was that,

“By the end of this year, the old Port Harcourt refinery will come on stream. That was what they told us today”

Seun Okinbaloye interrupted that did the government give them update on Kaduna refinery?

Osifo said that the Porth Harcourt refinery is a total rehabilitation but the Kaduna and Warri refinery are a quick fix. He said they awarded the contract for the two refineries but at a particular point, they won’t mobilise to Warri but for Kaduna refinery, they refuse to mobilise because of the security issue. He said even though Warri refinery is ahead of Kaduna refinery but as of today,

“They have not given us the clear timeline on that”

Seun said it means government only spoke about Port Harcourt refinery?

Festus Osifo responded that, “Yes! That’s correct”

