Tinubu: There Will Be No Anarchy As A Result Of The Court Ruling – Oseni Rufai

Oseni Rufai, a well-known news anchor from Arise TV, responded to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s court testimony regarding the potential destabilization of the entire country if the presidential election is invalidated based on the 25% vote threshold in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Rufai took to his official Twitter account to express his views, stating that putting an end to fascism is crucial and assuring that the court’s decision will not result in anarchy.

In his tweet, “Let’s stop the fascism. There will be no anarchy as a result of the court ruling.”

In a previous statement, Wole Olanipekun, Tinubu’s attorney and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, argued that the Constitution does not support the claims made by the Labour Party and People Democratic Party (PDP) that a candidate must receive a minimum of 25% of the total votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared the winner.

Olanipekun concluded by asserting that any alternative interpretation of the Constitution would cause confusion, anarchy, absurdity, and undermine the intended outcomes of the legislative body.

