Tinubu: There Is No Track Record Of APC Government Having Nigerians’ Interest At Heart – Farotimi

Human Rights Lawyer, Dele Farotimi, has suggested that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not have the interest of Nigerians at heart; as he revealed that the government of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has not shown interest in the well-being of Nigerians.

Dele Farotimi had said, “There is no track record of this government or the one before it having the interest of the people at heart.”

(Forward video to 6:45)

Dele Farotimi, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, suggested that President Tinubu does not care about Nigerians. He reacted to the move by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to pull out of an agreement with the Federal Government if the price of fuel is not controlled.

Reports had earlier revealed how the NLC, after recent hike in fuel price, threatened to go on with its proposed strike if the Federal Government does not take steps to address subsidy removal.

Farotimi, who spoke about this, insisted that the government of the APC has never addressed the plights of Nigerians. He maintained that the NLC could only fight for its members and not Nigerians who have never been prioritized by the APC government.

Farotimi found fault in Tinubu’s failure to put measures in place to address the effect of fuel subsidy removal before the step was taken.

