Tinubu, The Cornman, Is Ready To Steal Your Hope And Put You In A Devastating Situation — Atiku.

According to Punch News, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to be on guard and not fall into the trap of the APC (All Progressives Congress) to deceive them again.

According to Punch News, Atiku described Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s promise of renewed hope as “hopelessness in disguise,” and he further stated that the people should guard their hearts with jealousy so that the APC won’t come and deceive you once again.

He further stated that Nigerians must not let themselves be deceived by this corn-man Asiwaju Tinubu selling renewed hopelessness disguised as renewed hope.

He stated that he is ready to steal your hope and put you in a state of hopelessness—hell on earth, frying pan to fire.

According to Punch News, he said if Tinubu became president, he would turn Nigeria into his personal property, as he allegedly did with Lagos State, where he was governor for eight years.

