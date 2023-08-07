Tinubu: The 7days ultimatum has expired, what are you going to do? – Nwandu

Chris Nwandu, Publisher, CKN newspaper, asked what President Tinubu will do now that the 7 days ultimatum that he gave the Niger military junta to restore the democratically elected president has expired.

Chris Nwandu asked the question in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when he was asked to react to the issue of ECOWAS and Niger, given that report by Guardian newspaper said it will cost Nigeria 2.93 trillion naira to deploy military personnel, saying that, it is only the UN security council that can deploy war on Niger, Chad and Algeria warning for Nigeria to tread carefully and also the people of Niger saying they don’t want the help.

Chris Nwandu responded that the ECOWAS head of state to him did a bit wrong when they started by issuing a 7 days ultimatum for junta in Niger to resign or reinstate the democratically elected president of Niger.

He said that threat and ultimatum is the last role in international diplomatic relationship. He said they ought to start with diplomacy and that it is when diplomacy fails that you can result to other things. He said obviously, the threat is not well thought out by the ECOWAS member and our President, by immediately issuing 7 days ultimatum for that government to step down.

“And you ask yourself if they don’t, what happened?..if they shun whatever you have said, which they have done. The 7 days have expired, what are you going to do?”

Watch video (1:09:25)

