Tinubu: That slogan “Emilokan” was enough to have stopped him in a saner clime, Why would a man going into an election say it’s his turn to rule? – Chief Chuks Muoma asks

Chief Chuks Muoma, a former legal adviser for Ohanaeze Ndigbo and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Emilokan” slogan was enough to prevent Tinubu from becoming president.

Chief Chuks Muoma was quoted as saying, “That slogan “Emilokan” was enough to have stopped him (President Bola Ahmed Tinubu) in a saner clime,” in an exclusive interview with The Sun paper. For what reason would a man campaigning for office claim that it’s his time to lead? He made it seem as though the election had already been decided and the people had no say in the matter. What gives certain people the idea that they have a rightful claim to the presidency of Nigeria? This is the crux of the issue at hand.

He said, “That campaign slogan should have stopped him in a country where things are normal, so he can explain to the people how and where they gave him that right or had an agreement that it’s his turn to lead them. In a civilised culture, Tinubu’s “emilokan” status would have been enough to disqualify him.

In addition, he said, “Seriously, the gods will never forgive Muhammadu Buhari for the wrongs he has done to this country. He can’t just negotiate the presidency and leadership of Nigeria as if they were his private property. Why wouldn’t he be content with his experience as a military dictator? Let me wait and see what he does.

Many Nigerians have spoken out in response to a recent statement by Chief Chuks Muoma (SAN), an elder statesman and the former legal adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. This statement was published in The Sun newspaper.

