Tinubu Tells Tribunal His Guinea Citizenship Expired In 2020, Same Year His Guinea Passport Expired

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to strike out a petition by the Labour Party seeking to remove him from office. He said that his Guinean citizenship expired in 2020, the same year his Guinean passport, which the opposition party showed, expired. He said this through his lead counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN).

In the report which was made by Sahara Reporters on Tuesday July 18th, he said – “Lastly, the PW27, tendered exhibit PBF4 (Guinea Passport), which as usual, he claimed to have downloaded from the internet, purportedly representing the data pages of the respondent’s Guinea passport, which ex facie, shows that the passport expired in 2020. It is all a guesswork, aimed at embarrassing the respondent.”

In the build-up to the February 25th election, there were several controversies that trailed Tinubu’s legitimacy to take part in the election, and one of them was that he had dual citizenship.

Tinubu was announced as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had rejected the election result, and had approached the election petition tribunal to seek redress.

Apart from the issue of dual citizenship, the opposition are also saying that Tinubu did not secure 25 per cent votes in the FCT, and therefore, his declaration as the winner of the election was not constitutional.

But Tinubu has told the tribunal that his Guinea citizenship and Guinea passport expired in 2020. Many are waiting to see what the verdict of the tribunal will be on these petitions.

( credit: Sahara Reporters).

