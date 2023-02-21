NEWS

Tinubu tells his supporters to relax, that he has taken all the necessary steps to become president.

Tinubu tells his supporters to relax, that he has taken all the necessary steps to become president in a meeting he held with his Yoruba supporters

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress’s presidential candidate, is seeking to defeat candidates like Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party on Saturday in order to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as the leader of Nigeria.

Before the election on Saturday, Tinubu gathered with the Yoruba Leaders of Thought to obtain their support for both him and Kashim Shettima, his running mate. Speaking in Yoruba during the gathering in Lagos’ Eko Hotel, the speaker remarked;

“All that could be done has been done,” The crowd cheered in response, and Tinubu continued, “Go and put your mind at ease.”

This occurred the day after President Buhari, who is currently in office, urged citizens to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

