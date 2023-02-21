NEWS

Tinubu Tells Crowd To Put Their Mind At Rest As He Has Done Everything Needed To Be President

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 24 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who in Saturday’s presidential election, would be hoping to beat the likes of Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s next president.

Tinubu, gathered with the Yoruba Leaders of Thought as they endorsed him and his running mate, Kashim Shettima ahead of Saturday’s election. While speaking at the event in Eko Hotel, Lagos said in Yoruba that;

“We’ve done everything possible needed to be done”. The crowd then responded by applauding Tinubu, who then went on to say “Go and put your mind at rest”.

This came a day after the incumbent President Buhari had called on the people to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Watch the video here as shared by Sanwo-Olu’s aide, Jubril A Gawat on his Twitter handle and drop your comments below.

TeamAnonymous (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 24 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“Leave The Rest For Me After Voting On The Day Of Election” – Tinubu Tells Lagosians

31 mins ago

Peter Obi: Despite Leaving Office For About 20 Years, Obasanjo Is Still Relevant- Osita Okechukwu

40 mins ago

They say they want to give us balanced economy; they should tell that to their security staff- Datti

47 mins ago

Why I Can’t Endorse Tinubu For Presidency -Seun Okinbaloye

56 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button