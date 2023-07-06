Tinubu suspends telephone tax, defers Finance Act, Customs Tariff

According to Vanguard, In an effort to address concerns raised by various individuals and the business community regarding excessive taxation, President Bola Tinubu has taken decisive action by signing four Executive Orders. These orders include the suspension of the five percent Excise Tax on telecommunication services and the escalation of excise duties on locally manufactured goods.

It is worth noting that some of these taxes were initially implemented through Executive Orders issued by former President Muhammadu Buhari towards the end of his tenure. The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake, provided these details during a briefing with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Additionally, President Tinubu has signed the Finance Act (Effective Date Variation) Order, 2023, which defers the implementation date of the changes outlined in the Act from May 23, 2023, to September 1, 2023. This decision ensures compliance with the 90-day notice requirement for tax modifications as stipulated in the 2017 National Tax Policy.

Furthermore, President Tinubu has also signed The Customs, Excise Tariff (Variation) Amendment Order, 2023, which postpones the implementation date of tax adjustments from March 27, 2023, to August 1, 2023. This move aligns with the National Tax Policy.

Notably, the President has instructed the suspension of the recently introduced Green Tax on Single Use Plastics (SUPs), including plastic containers and bottles. Furthermore, the Import Tax Adjustment levy on specific vehicles has also been suspended.

According to Alake, these orders were issued by the President to allete the adverse effects of tax adjustments on businesses and the financial burden faced by households in various sectors. He emphasized President Tinubu’s commitment to addressing concerns related to multiple taxation and impediments to local businesses.

It is pertinent to mention that President Tinubu’s administration will continue to implement supportive policies to foster the growth of businesses in the country. The President has reassured Nigerians that there will be no further tax increases without extensive consultations conducted within the framework of a comprehensive fiscal policy.

