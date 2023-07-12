Tinubu Survived As A Governor Even When The PDP Government At That Time Descended On Him—Enang

During an interview with Arise , Sen. Enang, a former governorship aspirant of Akwa-Ibom State, stated that President Tinubu survived as governor of Lagos State even when the PDP government descended on him. He revealed that the government of Nigeria should follow their policy without taking into consideration the advice of the World Bank, pointing out that they don’t want innocent countries to progress.

He revealed that all the revenues of the government must be targeted towards refining so as to ease the removal of the fuel Subsidy. He stated that the idea of giving out palliatives should not be encouraged; rather, it should be used to fix our local refineries.

According to him, the World Bank will not allow innocent countries to progress in a manner that’ll stop those countries from importing from the other countries that are patrons of the World Bank.” We should not take the advice of the World Bank in this matter; we should do what is right for Nigeria. And I know President Tinubu has the courage. He had the courage to go to Lagos and survived even when the PDP government athe time descended on him. He survived as if he were a nation. As if Lagos was a nation, he drove Lagos as if Lagos was waging war on terrorism, and he was able to rescue Lagos out. So I want him, and I’m praying him with the greatest respect to apply the same zeal. He has it. He has an extra doze of it to rescue Nigeria because this is why we brought him out.”

Video Credit: Arise (25:28)

Squareblogg (

)