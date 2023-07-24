“Tinubu Supporters Know He’s Not A Magician; We Did Not Promise Solution In 24hrs” – Adams Oshiomhole

The former governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was granted an interview on Channels Television by Seun Okinbaloye where he spoke extensively about Nigeria’s state under the leadership of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said, “the truth is that those who voted for President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (his supporters) know that he is not a magician. During the presidential election campaign, we did not promise solution (to Nigeria’s problems) in 24 hours.”

Speaking further, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said, “if you have an evidence of us promising you a magical solution if Tinubu wins, bring it out. All the things that Reporters reported about our campaign promises were made public by us so I know all what we promised.”

Lastly, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said, “the fact is that the number of days we will bring solution only existed in the illusion of people. The most important thing at the moment is that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing what Nigerians need. He, alongside his Vice president, are doing their best in providing solutions. Tinubu knows he has no time so he will get things done in time.”

