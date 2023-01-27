Tinubu supported me to become the minority leader as the only senator from North- George Akume

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by The Nation paper online this morning, it was reported that it was a sweet reminiscence of three decades of friendship, between Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs Minister, Senator George Akume, and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during APC’s rally yesterday.

While George Akume was talking during Tinubu’s rally in Benue State, the minister relived one of his encounters with Tinubu, when Tinubu supported him to become minority leader.

While Akume was addressing a crowd of APC supporters at the presidential rally at Aper Aku Township Stadium, in Makurdi, he described Tinubu as a bridge builder and a kind-hearted person.

The Nation paper reported that, Akume recalled how as the only senator from the Northern region of the country in 2011, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu supported him to become the Minority Leader in the National Assembly then.

Akume said: “Tinubu supported me to become the minority leader as the only senator from North. He will enact the same miracle he performed in Lagos throughout Nigeria.”

At the packed stadium were: Chief Barnabas Gemade, governors Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), party chieftains, youths, students and artisans, among others.

